Missouri Legislature passes pension changes

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri public employees could soon be eligible for a pension sooner under a bill that has passed the Missouri Legislature.

The proposal passed the House on Thursday night and will soon go to the governor.

The bill would allow public employees to qualify for pensions after working for the state for five years. Current law states that someone must work for the state for 10 years to qualify for the benefits.

Employees can start receiving the money when they turn 67.

Supporters say it will help attract people to work for the state since Missouri has the lowest-paid public employees in the nation.