Missouri Legislature tightens tow company regulations

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Legislature has passed tighter regulations on towing companies.

The House voted 122-29 Tuesday to require towing companies to stay open or have someone available for 10 hours Monday through Friday. The companies would have to post their rates and could not charge storage fees for days they're closed.

The Senate passed the bill in April on a 29-3 vote, and now it goes to the governor.

The measure also would allow the Missouri State Highway Patrol to use a tow list to call approved companies to vehicle crashes.

Republican Rep. Bryan Spencer criticized that provision, saying it created a pay-to-play barrier for companies.

Supporters said the legislation would crack down on predatory towing companies.

Most of the regulations would apply only to the state's most populous counties.