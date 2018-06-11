Missouri lieutenant governor office renovations top $50,000

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri has approved more than $54,000 for remodeling the Capitol office of new Lt. Gov. Mike Parson.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Republican lieutenant governor has spent about $8,500 on new furniture and more than $46,000 on updates, including new hardwood flooring, wall repairs, replacing wiring and new kitchen appliances.

The updates come as Republican Gov. Eric Greitens has warned that Missouri's budget is broken and has deepened the mid-year budget cuts made by his predecessor, Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon.

Parson has also requested a $125,000 increase to his current budget, including $35,000 for travel expenses and money for mileage reimbursements.

The lieutenant governor's spokesman, Tyler Habiger told the Post-Dispatch that the office hasn't been updated since former Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder took office in 2005.