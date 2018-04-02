Missouri lifts bird-flu quarantine on 2 turkey farms

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri agriculture officials have lifted quarantines involving two turkey farms where a bird flu deadly to poultry had been found last month.

The Missouri Department of Agriculture says it gave the all-clear to a farm in central Missouri's Moniteau County that housed 21,000 turkeys, and one in southwestern Missouri's Jasper County that had more than 30,000 birds.

All of those remaining birds have been killed as part of the quarantine that had involved testing turkeys at farms within 6.2 miles of the two sites where the flu was found.

The bird flu virus is carried by wild waterfowl that aren't sickened by it, and human infections are highly unlikely.

Officials have said the flu is not a threat to the food supply.