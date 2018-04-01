Missouri Loses Thriller to Northwestern

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers women's basketball team lost to the Northwestern Wildcats in a thrilling 74-20 game on Saturday afternoon.

This was part of the Big 12/Big Ten Challenge and is the Tigers (5-1) first loss of the season.

Seniors BreAnna Brock and Christine Flores led the way with 23 and 20 points, respectively. Transfer junior Liene Priede added 17 points as well. The three combined for 60 of the team's 70 total points.

Defensively, they held the Wildcats () to 41.8% shooting, but allowed Kendall Hackney and Dannielle Diamant combine for 38 points.

The game was tightly contested with ten lead changes on the day.

The Tigers take on Eastern Illinois next on December 7th.