Missouri Makes No Apologies for Schedule

6 years 3 months 1 week ago Tuesday, March 13 2012 Mar 13, 2012 Tuesday, March 13, 2012 3:09:00 PM CDT March 13, 2012 in Tiger Talk
By: Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) -- When Frank Haith was hired at Missouri last April, the upcoming non-conference schedule was pretty much a blank slate. The Tigers were set for the early-season CBE Classic, but that, was just about it.

Missouri played a lot of low-level teams and wound up being a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament despite a 30-4 record and a Big 12 tournament championship.

Haith doesn't mind. He says it was a scramble getting a schedule in place, and he's happy to have just the school's second No. 2 seed in history. The Tigers face No. 15 seed Norfolk State on Friday.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 81°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4pm 80°
5pm 80°
6pm 80°
7pm 80°