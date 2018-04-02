Missouri man accused in shooting death of his son-in-law

By: The Associated Press

PARK HILLS (AP) — A 49-year-old eastern Missouri man is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of his son-in-law.

The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills, Missouri, reports that Clinton Wheeler of rural Park Hills is accused of killing 22-year-old Christopher Goodman on Saturday at the home where they both lived. Charges were filed Monday.

A probable cause statement says that during an argument, Wheeler fired a semi-automatic pistol that struck Goodman and another man who lived at the home, James Lowry.

Lowry was taken to a hospital with a hand wound. Goodman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wheeler is jailed on $1 million bond. He does not have a listed attorney.