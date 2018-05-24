Missouri man accused in stabbing death of girlfriend

By: The Associated Press

PACIFIC (AP) - A St. Louis-area man is jailed on $1 million bond after being accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death at a convenience store.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 60-year-old David Covert of Pacific southwest of St. Louis was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Investigators say Covert and his 48-old live-in girlfriend, Rosa Bialik-Luttrell, had argued much of Tuesday before the woman's body was found Tuesday night at a Pacific store, where Covert was arrested.

Court documents say Covert told police that Bialik-Luttrell tried to stab him with a pocket knife he managed to wrestle way, then used to stab her in the chest and throat.

Police say they found the knife on the store's roof.

Online court records don't show whether Covert has an attorney.