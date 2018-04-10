Missouri man accused of endangerment after daughter shot

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City, Missouri, man who said he accidentally shot himself and his 1-year-old daughter while cleaning a gun is charged with child endangerment and marijuana possession.

Jackson County prosecutors on Monday charged 29-year-old George Turrentine with first-degree endangerment of a child and armed criminal action — both felonies — and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Court documents allege that Turrentine told police at a hospital Sunday night that he accidentally shot himself and his daughter at their home while he was cleaning a 9mm handgun. Turrentine allegedly said the bullet went through his arm and into the child.

Authorities said Monday the girl was in critical-but-stable condition with damage to her pelvis and spine.

Online court records don't show whether Turrentine has an attorney.