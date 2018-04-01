Missouri Man Accused of Faking Own Death

By: The Associated Press

ST. CHARLES (AP) - Authorities say the disappearance of a St. Charles man was part of a scheme to fake his own death and cover up allegations that he sexually assaulted a 6-year-old girl.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Raymond David Avett of St. Charles disappeared in June, leaving suicide notes at several locations, including inside his Ford Explorer that was found abandoned in downtown St. Louis. He turned up three weeks later in Maryland.

Avett and his former girlfriend, 34-year-old Jennifer L. Callaway, were both charged Wednesday with concealing a felony.

Authorities allege that Callaway coerced Avett into giving her his home, SUV, boat and life insurance in exchange for not telling police about the alleged sexual assault.

Both suspects are jailed, Avett on $250,000 bond, Callaway on $200,000 bond.