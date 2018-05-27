Missouri man accused of giving kids phones to watch porn

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A former youth volunteer at a Catholic parish in Kansas City is accused of encouraging children to watch sexually inappropriate material on cell phones he gave them.

Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd said Wednesday that 30-year-old Anthony R. Snyder is charged with promoting obscenity and sexual exploitation of a minor. Zahnd says Snyder's accused of encouraging boys to view sexual material on cell phones and computers he provided.

Online court records don't list a lawyer for Snyder, who has no listed phone number. He's being held on $200,000.

Zahnd said Snyder was a youth ministry volunteer at St. Therese Parish in Platte County from 2006-2008.

Archbishop Joseph Naumann said in a letter to parishioners Wednesday when the church was told May 13 about Snyder's "suspicious behavior" officials reported it "immediately."