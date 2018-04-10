Missouri man accused of having pipe bomb in car after chase

CAMDENTON (AP) — A central Missouri man is charged with a felony weapons count after a deputy reportedly found a pipe bomb in his vehicle following a chase that stemmed from a traffic stop.

Thirty-one-year-old Joshua Crook of Camdenton is charged with felony counts of possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest, and possession and transport of a weapon. He also faces misdemeanor counts of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Camden County authorities said, after Crook sped away from a deputy who tried to pull him over, his vehicle hit a mailbox. While later searching the vehicle, the deputy found what turned out to be a pipe bomb, authorities said.

A state bomb squad rendered the explosive harmless.