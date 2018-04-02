Missouri man accused of impersonating Louisiana deputy
COLUMBIA — Authorities have arrested a Columbia man who is accused of impersonating an officer to avoid arrest.
The Associated Press reported 29-year-old William Broadus is accused of impersonating a Louisiana sheriff's deputy.
Broadus was pulled over by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for an unsafe lane change at 1:25 p.m. Sunday. He faced additional charges for meth possession, impersonating an officer, drug paraphernalia and failure to register a motor vehicle. MSHP said he was pulled over at Stadium and Bernadette Dr. and taken to the Boone County Jail.
Broadus told the Associated Press he hadn't registered the car after buying it a few months earlier and that he was on his way to buy drugs.
The Associated Press reported Broadus told the trooper he was a law enforcement officer and showed him a Louisiana parish sheriff's badge. But the statement says he couldn't explain what agency he worked for.
[Editor's note: This story has been updated with the latest information]
