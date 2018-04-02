Missouri man accused of impersonating Louisiana deputy

By: The Associated Press and Amy Munneke, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA — Authorities have arrested a Columbia man who is accused of impersonating an officer to avoid arrest.

The Associated Press reported 29-year-old William Broadus is accused of impersonating a Louisiana sheriff's deputy.

Broadus was pulled over by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for an unsafe lane change at 1:25 p.m. Sunday. He faced additional charges for meth possession, impersonating an officer, drug paraphernalia and failure to register a motor vehicle. MSHP said he was pulled over at Stadium and Bernadette Dr. and taken to the Boone County Jail.

Broadus told the Associated Press he hadn't registered the car after buying it a few months earlier and that he was on his way to buy drugs.