Missouri man accused of interference charge in woman's death

By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) — A Missouri man is accused of interfering with the arrest of one of six men charged with dismembering a once-missing Illinois woman's body.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports 24-year-old Donzell Tolston of Columbia was charged with one felony count of hindering prosecution.

A probable-cause statement filed with the criminal complaint alleges Tolston was providing a suspect in Ashley Gibson's case lodging in a Columbia hotel room, knowing the guest was a fugitive.

The statement says that when Columbia police went to the hotel in search of the suspect, Tolston grabbed one of the officers by the wrist as the suspect fled.

Online court records do not show whether Tolston has an attorney.

Police say Gibson was found dead in a Champaign, Illinois, home in April after a party.