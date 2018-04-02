Missouri man accused of killing father during argument

By: The Associated Press

GRANDVIEW (AP) - A suburban Kansas City man is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his 75-year-old father.

Jackson County prosecutors announced Sunday that 44-year-old Kyle Webb of Grandview was charged after his father, Franklin Webb, died Saturday night.

A probable cause statement says Kyle Webb told authorities he was arguing with his father over cleaning up a leaky pipe at their home when the older man fell.

Webb said he laid on top of his father's head in an effort to restrain him and stayed that way until the older man lost consciousness.

It was not clear Sunday whether Kyle Webb had an attorney.