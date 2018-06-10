Missouri Man Accused of Murder in Iowa

KEOKUK, Iowa (AP) - A Missouri man faces a first-degree murder charge in Iowa, accused of killing another Missouri man last November.



Authorities say 25-year-old Tyler Hobbs, of St. Francisville, Mo., is charged with killing 40-year-old Shawn Wright, of Kahoka, Mo.



Wright's body was found by a farmer near the Mississippi River in rural Clark County, Mo. Officials say Wright died from a blow to the head.



Investigators say Wright had been killed early on Nov. 6 in Iowa's Lee County, and his body was moved to Missouri.



The Missouri Department of Corrections is holding Hobbs because of a parole violation. It's expected that he'll be extradited to Iowa to face the murder charge.