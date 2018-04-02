Missouri man accused of pouring gas on crib containing child

ROBERTSVILLE (AP) — An eastern Missouri man is facing several charges after allegedly pointing a gun at his wife and pouring gasoline on a crib that held their grandchild.

Charges of assault, armed criminal action and endangering the welfare of a child were filed against 56-year-old Patrick Howard of Robertsville. He is jailed on $50,000 cash-only bond.

Franklin County authorities say the incident happened Dec. 28 when Howard pointed a gun at his wife's head, poured gas on the crib and threatened to light it on fire. The sheriff's department says he did not light a fire, but fled before deputies arrived.

Howard was found the next day and taken into custody.