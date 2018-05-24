Missouri man admits selling synthetic marijuana

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A Springfield man faces up to 40 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to making and distributing about $6.7 million worth of synthetic marijuana.

The U.S. Attorney's office says 28-year-old Brandon D. Franklin pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and money laundering. Besides any prison time he'll receive at sentencing, Franklin must also forfeit the $6.7 million, about $800,000 from bank accounts and investments, and real estate in Missouri, California and Oregon.

Franklin admitted manufacturing and selling K2, which is dried plant material sprayed or mixed with the active ingredient in marijuana. The product was marketed as incense and sold at retail outlets in Springfield and Joplin and shipped via FedEx.

Prosecutors said the scheme involved the sale of about 2,200 kilograms of K2.