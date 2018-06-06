Missouri man admits to not paying $1.4 million in payroll taxes

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A western Missouri business owner pleaded guilty to failing to pay more than $1.4 million in payroll taxes.

Federal prosecutors say 50-year-old Randy Small, of Lexington, pleaded guilty Tuesday.

Small is the owner of RSB Leasing, which provides school bus service to several Missouri school districts. The business operated under three different names and Smith didn't fully pay employment taxes for each of the three businesses.

Small admitted that he did not deposit the Federal Insurance Contributions Act and Medicare (FICA) taxes or the income taxes that he withheld from his employees' wages. He also he admitted he didn't pay the employer portion of FICA.

Prosecutors said Small used some of the money to buy new buses for the business and a personal collection of cars.