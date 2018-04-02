Missouri man and his dog killed by lightning strike

FESTUS (AP) — Authorities say a Missouri man and his dog have died after being struck by lightning.

Lt. Gary Higginbotham of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch officials were called to a residence south of Festus around 5 p.m. Saturday. They found the 72-year-old man and his dog unresponsive outside.

It's not clear when the man was struck by lightning. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. Authorities haven't released his name.