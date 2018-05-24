Missouri man charged in 4 deaths won't face death penalty

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Greene County prosecutors say they won't seek the death penalty against a man charged with killing four people in a Springfield motel last year.

The decision was announced Monday during a court hearing for Scott Goodwin-Bey, who is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and four counts of armed criminal action.

Investigators allege Goodwin-Bey shot four people at an Economy Inn in November 2014, apparently because he believed the victims were drug informants.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Greene County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Todd Myers says not seeking the death penalty keeps the case on track to go to trial March 7.