Missouri man charged in ATV accident that killed 3-year-old

POTOSI (AP) — An eastern Missouri man is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the ATV accident that killed his 3-year-old daughter.

The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills, Missouri reports that 34-year-old Adam Buchanan of Union was charged last week in the accident that happened in July. He is also charged with driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Buchanan is still at large. A message left Tuesday with his attorney was not immediately returned.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Buchanan had been drinking prior to the accident in which his ATV hit an embankment and overturned. His daughter, Amelia Buchanan, was a passenger.

Amelia was flown to St. Louis Children's Hospital where she later died.