Missouri man charged in deaths of mother, daughter in fire

CAMDENTON (AP) — A Missouri man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of a mother and daughter whose bodies were found after a fire destroyed their trailer.

The Camden County Sheriff said 54-year-old Steven Ray Endsley was arrested at 1:30 a.m. Saturday. He is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, burglary and arson in the Aug. 29 deaths of his neighbors, 27-year-old Danielle Smith and her mother, 61-year-old Teresa Jackson.

Smith's and Jackson's bodies were discovered in their burned trailer on Aug. 29.

The sheriff said in a news release that Endsley had an ongoing disagreement with Smith over her sexual orientation. The FBI is helping to investigate whether the killings would be considered a hate crime.

Two other members of Endsley's family were taken into custody for questioning but had not been charged Saturday. Their identities have not been released.

Endsley is being held without bond and will appear in court on Oct. 4.