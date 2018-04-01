Missouri Man Charged in Fatal Minnesota Crash

HASTINGS, Minn. (AP) — A 22-year-old Missouri man is charged with a misdemeanor count of careless driving in a construction site crash that killed two electricians.

Prosecutors announced the charge against Kirk Edward Deamos of Raymore, Monday.

The complaint says Deamos was driving on Interstate 35W through Burnsville on Oct. 13 when he struck 47-year-old Craig Carlson of Ramsey and 44-year-old Ronald Rajkowski of St. Joseph, killing them.

The complaint says Deamos set his cruise control after he had been cited earlier in the day for speeding in Iowa. He told authorities he looked down to shut off the cruise control, and when he looked up he felt he was too close to a barrier. He then overcompensated and lost control.

Deamos does not have a listed phone number and has no attorney on record.