Missouri man charged in the shooting death of a teen

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A Missouri man has been charged in the shooting death of a 16-year-old near his high school.

The Jackson County prosecutor's office says 20-year-old Tymon Reed, of Kearney, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Javon Reilly. Bond is set at $200,000 cash bond. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Court documents say Reilly was walking home from Van Horn High School on Monday afternoon when Reed, apparently angry with one of Reilly's friends, confronted Reilly. The documents say Reed pursued Reilly as he tried to walk away and pulled out a handgun.

Prosecutors say Reilly was wounded during a struggle over the gun and then shot several more times while trying to limp away.