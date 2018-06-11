Missouri man charged in triple shooting on Kansas campus

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - A 22-year-old man is charged in a shooting near the University of Kansas campus that injured three people.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports court records show Caleb Chrisman of Grain Valley, Missouri was charged Wednesday with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and three counts of aggravated kidnapping.

The three men injured in the Feb. 8 shooting have all been released from the hospital.

Investigators have said at least two people fled from the scene after the shooting. Lawrence police spokesman Sgt. Trent McKinley says the investigation into other possible suspects is continuing.

Chrisman is being held in the Douglas County Jail on a $500,000 bond. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney to discuss the charges.

