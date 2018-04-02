Missouri man charged with attempting to run over deputy

TROY (AP) — An eastern Missouri man has been charged with attempting to run over a deputy.

Nineteen-year-old Blake Wolz, of St. Peters, is charged with second degree assault on law enforcement, resisting arrest and marijuana possession. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/1MaR9XT) reports that he's jailed in Lincoln County on a $50,000 cash-only bail. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says Wolz was smoking marijuana in a car with his pregnant girlfriend Friday night when the deputy approached them. Wolz is accused of trying to run over the deputy before a chase ensued.

Wolz eventually lost control and crashed into several trees.

The deputy was treated for a minor leg injury, and the girlfriend was taken to a hospital to be checked out.