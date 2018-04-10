Missouri man charged with killing wife outside restaurant

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (AP) — A southern Missouri man has been charged with killing his wife outside a fast-food restaurant.

Forty-three-year-old Jason House, of Caulfield, was charged Tuesday in Howell County with first-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Bobbi House. He's also charged with first-degree assault, first degree domestic assault and three counts of armed criminal action.

His attorney, Dee Wampler, said his client has a history of mental issues. He said he couldn't elaborate further on the mental but added that he would be looking into them as he investigated the case.

The West Plains Daily Quill reports that the criminal complaint says House shot his wife Friday near the entrance to a McDonald's. She later was pronounced dead at a hospital. House also is accused of shooting at man who wasn't hurt.