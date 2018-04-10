Missouri man charged with shooting at vehicles, wounding 6

By: The Associated Press

JOPLIN (AP) — A 26-year-old southwest Missouri man is charged in two counties with shooting at two vehicles and wounding six people, including one man who was in critical condition.

Prosecutors in Jasper and Newton counties on Saturday charged Tom S. Mourning II of Joplin with multiple counts of armed criminal action, first-degree felony assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police spokesman Capt. Bob Higginbotham says four people in a church van were wounded around 5:10 a.m. Saturday when Mourning opened fire on their vehicle at a Joplin intersection. Police say Mourning then drove 10 blocks and shot at a pickup truck stopped at another intersection, wounding two people.

The incident ended at 5:22 a.m. when Mourning stopped and surrendered to police.

It was unclear if Mourning had obtained an attorney overnight.