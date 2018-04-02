Missouri man charged with suffocating bedridden father

By: The Associated Press

POPLAR BLUFF (AP) — A southeast Missouri man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 85-year-old bedridden father in a disagreement over an inheritance.

Butler County authorities say 54-year-old Kevin Eugene Hayes was charged Friday. Prosecutors allege he suffocated his father, Floyd Hayes, of Broseley on Sept. 4, 2016.

The Daily American Republic reports Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs says the elder Hayes was killed because he refused to turn over a family farm to Kevin Hayes. The sheriff says Kevin Hayes' wife implicated him in the death after Hayes mentioned it in phone conversations while in jail on other charges.

Butler County records indicate Hayes inherited the farm and sold it for more than $350,000.

During a court appearance Monday, Hayes asked for time to hire an attorney.