Missouri man convicted in fatal meth lab fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - A southeast Missouri man has been convicted of murder and other charges for a meth-related fire that killed two young children.

The state attorney general's office said Monday that 31-year-old Joshua L. Maynard, of Centerville, will be sentenced Dec. 8 in Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court. The case was moved there from Reynolds County, where the fire destroyed a home in Bunker in December 2012.

Investigators said several children were sleeping in the home while Maynard and two other people were trying to manufacture methamphetamine. The resulting fire killed 3-year-old James Piatt and 2-year-old Floyd Belfield.

A jury on Friday convicted Maynard of arson, attempting to make meth and two counts of second-degree murder.