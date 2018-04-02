Missouri man convicted in shooting that killed 2, wounded 1

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City man has been convicted for his role in a shooting that left two men dead and a third wounded.

Twenty-two-year-old Jimmie Verge was found guilty Monday of eight felonies, including two counts of second degree-murder. Another man also is charged in the deadly shootings of Fanandous Groves and Gerrod Woods. The victims both were 23 and from Kansas City.

Court records say they were attacked in December 2015 after being lured to a supposed marijuana deal. Woods died at the scene and Groves at a hospital. A third man was shot in the face but survived.

Witnesses told police that Verge was standing outside a vehicle as shots were fired. Prosecutors say other shots were fired inside the vehicle.

Sentencing for Verge has not yet been scheduled.