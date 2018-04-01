Missouri Man Convicted of Assaulting Troopers

ST. CLAIR (AP) - An anti-government advocate and blogger known as Bulletinman has been convicted of assaulting Missouri state troopers during a skirmish at a gas station last year.

Jurors recommended a 63-year sentence Thursday after finding 47-year-old Jeffrey Weinhaus of Franklin County guilty of assault on a law enforcement officer and armed criminal action. Formal sentencing is Nov. 25.

The Washington Missourian reports that Weinhaus was accused of trying to draw a gun on trooper Henry J. Folsom on Sept. 11, 2012, at an MFA gas station in St. Clair. Folsom and another trooper, Scott Mertens, shot Weinhaus, who was critically injured with bullet wounds to the chest and head.

Jurors also found Weinhaus guilty of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.