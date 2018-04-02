Missouri man critically injured during helicopter crash

CAPE FAIR (AP) — Authorities say a pilot was critically injured during a helicopter crash in southwestern Missouri's Stone County.

Sheriff Doug Rader tells KYTV that 69-year-old John Read was flown to an unspecified Springfield hospital after the crash about 5:30 p.m. Friday roughly 10 miles southeast of Cape Fair.

Read's medical status and the cause of the crash were not immediately clear Saturday.

Read is Stone County's former surveyor.