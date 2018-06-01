Missouri man dies in crash in western North Dakota oil patch

By: The Associated Press

WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) — A Missouri man died in a weekend crash in the western North Dakota oil patch.

The Highway Patrol says 25-year-old James Vitale of Springfield, Missouri, died about 8:45 a.m. Saturday when the pickup truck he was driving crossed the center line on state Highway 1804 in the Williston area and struck an oncoming semitrailer.

The driver of the semi wasn't hurt.

The crash shut down the highway for about two hours.