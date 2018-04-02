Missouri man drowned in Gasconade River

PULASKI COUNTY - A Missouri man drowned in the Gasconade River on Thursday after his kayak tipped over.

50-year-old Douglas Etheridge was kayaking on the Gasconade River when his kayak tipped over near the Rochester Bridge in Pulaski County around 4:40 p.m.

Etheridge tried to climb back into his canoe was failed to do so. He was retrieved from the water and pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital in Lebanon.