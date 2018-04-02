Missouri man fatally shot after pointing gun at officers

STEWARTSVILLE (AP) - A northwest Missouri man is dead after pointing a weapon at law enforcement officers who were responding to a domestic disturbance.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the patrol and Dekalb County Sheriff's Department responded to a call near Stewartsville at 10:18 a.m. Sunday when they made contact with a white man armed with a weapon.

The officers ordered the man to drop the weapon but opened fire after he pointed the gun at the officers. All of the officers involved in the shooting are white.

Patrol spokesman Jacob Angle says the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's identity wasn't immediately released pending notification of family members.