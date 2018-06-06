Missouri Man Finishes 2,600 Mile Bike Ride

Sandgren is reaching the end of his two-thousand six hundred mile bike ride Tuesday.

He voluntarily gave up his own vacation time to raise money to honor MoDOT fallen workers.

Since 1946, 128 MoDOT employees have died in the line of duty.

Sandgren is one of 6,000 MoDOT employees who are seeking donations in their own time to pay for a memorial honoring these 128 fellow employees.

The memorial is estimated to cost $94,000, which will be built just up the road on the state capitol grounds.

His trip began exactly one month ago from Anacortes, Washington.

He has traveled through Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, and of course Missouri.

He will take a final lap around the Missouri state capitol building and end in the parking lot on the south side of MoDOT headquarters building at 1:00 this afternoon.