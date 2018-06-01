Missouri man found guilty in 11-month-old girl's death

WAYNESVILLE (AP) — A Missouri man has been convicted of second-degree murder and child abuse in the death of an 11-month-old girl.

Brent Black, of Edgar Springs, was found guilty Thursday evening by a Pulaski County jury after the trial was moved to Waynesville.

The Rolla Daily News reports the girl was taken to a hospital from a home in Rolla in January 2013 because she was not breathing, had no heartbeat and no brain activity.

Black told authorities he discovered the child choking on a baby wipe and tried to resuscitate her. Doctors found several fractures and bruises that indicated abuse.

Prosecutors say they couldn't determine how Black inflicted the fatal injury.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 6, 2016.