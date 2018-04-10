Missouri man gets 12 years prison for father's death

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City-area man who admitted causing his father's death last year has been ordered to spend 12 years in prison.

A Jackson County, Missouri, judge sentenced 44-year-old Kyle Webb of Grandview on Thursday.

Webb pleaded guilty in February to a felony count of voluntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors said Webb and his 75-year-old father, Franklin Webb, were upset with each other after the son had tried to fix a water leak in the basement.

After a struggle, authorities said, the younger Webb laid on top of his father's head in an effort to restrain him and stayed that way until the older man lost consciousness. Kyle Webb then allegedly paced for a couple of minutes before calling 911.