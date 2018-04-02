Missouri Man Gets 14 Years For al-Qaida Support

KANSAS CITY - A Kansas City businessman who pleaded guilty more than three years ago to providing financial support to al-Qaida has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Khalid Ouazzani was sentenced in a Kansas City federal court Monday.

The 35-year-old had faced up to 65 years in prison for bank fraud, money laundering and conspiracy to support a terrorist group.

In his plea bargain, Ouazzani admitted making false claims to borrow money for a used auto parts business and wiring the proceeds to a bank in Dubai. That money was used to purchase an apartment that later sold for a $17,000 profit, which was given to al-Qaida. Ouazzani also admitted sending the terror group $6,500 from the sale of his business.

Prosecutors say Ouazzani swore an oath of allegiance to al-Qaida.