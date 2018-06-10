Missouri man gets 20 years for sexually abusing girl

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A southwestern Missouri man has been ordered to spend two decades in prison for sexually abusing a girl over a seven-year period dating to when she was 12 years old, ultimately impregnating her.

A Greene County judge sentenced 38-year-old Epifanio Chaidez of Springfield on Friday.

Chaidez was convicted in November 2015 of statutory sodomy and statutory rape counts.

Authorities say Chaidez sexually abused the victim, now in her 20s, from 2004 to 2011. The victim testified during Chaidez's trial that the abuse culminated with her becoming pregnant with Chaidez's baby when she was 16.

The state had sought a life sentence for Chaidez, who requested probation.