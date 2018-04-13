Missouri man gets 24 years for fatal crash with stolen truck

BUCKLIN (AP) — A northeast Missouri man has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for crashing into and killing a woman with a stolen pickup truck.

KTVO-TV reports that 19-year-old Jose "Joey" Montoya, of Bucklin, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to first-degree involuntary manslaughter, second-degree burglary and stealing.

Police said he stole the truck in June 2017 from a home in the small unincorporated Linn County town of New Boston. He then drove back to Bucklin about 15 miles away.

Police said he was driving recklessly when he struck 27-year-old Amanda Hepworth, of New Cambria, while she was in a residential yard. She was flown to a Columbia hospital, where she died two days later.