Missouri man gets 30 years in prison in child sex abuse case

CLAYTON (AP) - A Florissant man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for child molestation and possession of child pornography.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported 47-year-old Herbert W. Morrison was sentenced Monday. He pleaded guilty to 19 counts of statutory rape, statutory sodomy, child pornography possession, child molestation, promoting child pornography and sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to prosecutors, Morrison engaged in sex acts with at least two minors between 2008 and 2013. Prosecutors also said Morrison had CDs and DVDs containing pictures and videos of children having sex.