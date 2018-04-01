Missouri man gets 37 years for purse snatching

WARRENTON (AP) - An eastern Missouri man has been sentenced to 37 years in prison for stealing a woman's purse.

Judge Wesley Dalton handed down the sentence Tuesday to 23-year-old James William Lewis of Warrenton. Lewis was convicted of robbery and resisting arrest by a Warren County jury on May 22.

Police say Lewis approached a woman in a supermarket parking lot in April 2013. They say he bumped into her and ripped the purse from her hands. Lewis ran from police and was eventually stopped by two civilians.

KSDK reports Dalton says Lewis' criminal history was considered during sentencing. Lewis has previously been convicted of robbery, burglary and possession of a controlled substance.