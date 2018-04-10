Missouri man gets 40 years for Illinois stabbing death

EDWARDSVILLE (AP) — A Missouri man has been ordered to spend 40 years in prison after having admitted in court that he played a role in the 2015 robbery killing of a man in Collinsville, Illinois.

Thirty-five-year-old Jessie James Werley of Farmington, Missouri, was sentenced Wednesday in Illinois' Madison County after he pleaded guilty to a first-degree murder count.

The charge related to the December 2015 death of 68-year-old Daniel Taylor, whose stabbed body was found in his home in Collinsville, east of St. Louis. Authorities say a weeklong investigation concluded that the killing happened during a robbery.

A co-defendant, 45-year-old Eva Heisch, also is charged with murder and awaits trial.