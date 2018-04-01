Missouri Man Gets Life in Prison for Iowa Murder

KEOKUK, Iowa (AP) - A Missouri man has been sentenced to life in an Iowa prison for the beating death of another Missouri man. The Hawk Eye reports that 26-year-old Tyler Hobbs, of St Francisville, Mo., was sentenced on Friday.

Hobbs was convicted last month of killing 40-year-old Shawn Wright, of Kahoka (kuh-HOH'kuh), Mo., in November 2010. A witness testified that Hobbs struck Wright in the head with a mallet several times after Wright hit on Hobbs' girlfriend several times.

District Court Judge Mary Ann Brown also ordered Hobbs to pay $150,000 to Wright's estate and $10,817 to the Iowa crime victims fund.