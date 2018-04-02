Missouri man gets probation for throwing dog to its death

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Springfield man has been sentenced to five years of probation for breaking into the apartment of a woman in June and throwing her dog to its death from a third-story window.

KYTV reports that a Greene County judge suspended a possible prison sentence Friday for William Rabourn. He pleaded guilty in October to burglary, stealing an animal and animal abuse.

Prosecutors said the owner of the Maltese-poodle mix had broken up with Rabourn and spurned his advances while they were on a party bus.

Rabourn already paid restitution to the victim. While on probation, he will also have to complete 40 hours of community service, as well as avoid alcohol and illegal drugs, and complete an anger management course.