Missouri Man Has Brother Buried at Arlington

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - A 95-year-old Cape Girardeau man who wanted his younger brother memorialized at Arlington National Cemetery has finally succeeded.

Dwight Barker's brother, Maj. Emerson York Barker was 24 in 1944 when his plane disappeared. At the time, he was commanding the 419th Night Fighter Squadron that would eventually be assigned to the invasion of Japan.

Dwight Barker assembled information about his brother's service record and decorations, which include the Air Medal with Three Oak Leaf Clusters. Arlington installed a marker in April memorializing his brother.

On June 13, Dwight Barker will realize his dream, joining family members at a ceremony with full military honors in remembrance of his little brother, 68 years almost to the day that he vanished above the Pacific.