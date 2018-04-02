Missouri Man Killed in Illinois Shooting

VENICE, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say a Missouri man was killed and two other people were wounded in a gunfire exchange at a home in the southwestern Illinois village of Venice.

Madison County Coroner Stephen Nonn says 25-year-old Russell Battle of St. Louis was fatally shot in the abdomen Friday night in Venice. His body was found in the basement.

Two occupants of the home were wounded. There's no word on their condition Monday.

Illinois State Police Captain Jim Morrisey says the shooting happened when Battle and another man apparently forced their way into the house.

Investigators are searching for a second suspect.